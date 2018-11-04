Johor Pakatan forms new secretariat to look into state’s needs

The Johor Pakatan Harapan leadership, led by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, has announced the coalition’s secretariat council. — Picture courtesy of Pakatan Harapan Johor

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced today the set-up of a secretariat council comprising leaders from each component party to smoothen its state administration structure.

Johor PH said the decision to form the secretariat council was made on October 29 during the coalition’s monthly state meeting.

“The Johor PH secretariat council will function to smoothen out PH’s duties and further streamline the coalition’s administrative structure in the state,” read the statement issued today.

The secretariat council includes Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, who is the acting Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman and also Johor PH secretary.

The other members are the respective state party chairmen: Aminolhuda Hassan (Parti Amanah Negara), Hassan Abdul Karim (PKR) and Liew Chin Tong (DAP).

The statement also said based on the meeting, Johor PH has also taken steps in the spirit of reforming the state’s administrative and political system.

“Among them, Johor PH is serious about making its component parties fight for all Malaysians irrespective of race, language, religion and culture.

“Johor PH understands that the coalition’s victory in the 14th general election has united the people to rescue and to build a new Malaysia in the spirit of ‘amar maaruf nahi munkar’,” added the statement.

The Arabic phrase is a call to do good and prevent evil.

In the statement, Johor PH also said that each of its component parties will submit candidates from different races to be appointed as state councillors.

“PH sees that the task of defending the people is a collective responsibility in fulfilling the people’s rights and needs to live in a perfect, prosperous and dignified manner.”