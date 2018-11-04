Despite less 'goodies' for Penang, CM says state will still apply for allocation from Putrajaya

Chow said the Penang state government will continue applying for allocation from putrajaya to implement development projects in the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 4 — Despite knowing that Penang will not get extra “goodies” in Budget 2019 following the country’s current financial condition, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government will continue applying for allocation from the federal government to implement development projects in the state.

“Penang has been deemed a developed state...many say that Penang should not expect too much from the federal government given the current financial situation.

“We are aware of this, but it will not stop us from making application for allocation for state development purposes like we always do,” he told reporters after launching the Warriors In Purple Run in support of cancer survivors here today.

A total of 1,200 participants took part in the 7km run which began and ended at Taman Bandaraya. — Bernama