Perak on mission to be major sports hub, MB says

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 4 — Perak is on a mission to be a world sports hub including in extreme sports.

Perak Mentri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said its successful hosting of the 19th Malaysia Games in September put the state in a good position to realise the objective.

“Towards this end, the state government will make (the state capital) Ipoh a sports city and set up a sports corporation.

“Besides promoting a healthy lifestyle, it is also aimed at prospering the people through sports tourism activities,” he said in his congratulatory speech in conjunction with the 62nd birthday celebration of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at Istana Iskandariah here today.

He added that Perak winning the Malaysia Cup after defeating Terengganu in the final at the Shah Alam Stadium on October 27 was also a fitting gift in conjunction with Sultan Nazrin Shah’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said that as Pakatan Harapan was a new government in the state, he as the MB and the state administration were doing their best to meet the aspirations of the people. — Bernama