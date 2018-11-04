Perak group wants more federal aid to Chinese primary schools

Last Friday, Lim announced a RM50 million allocation for the country’s 834 partially-aided Chinese primary schools. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Nov 4 — The Council for Perak Chinese Schools Committee wants a flatter system of distributing financial aid to public schools nationwide.

Its chairman Datuk Lee Kon Yin urged the government to dismantle the current model that distinguishes how much aid is dished out based on whether a school is categorised as fully-aided or partially-aided.

“In Budget 2019, the government had announced an allocation of RM50 million for partially aided schools numbering 834 while the balance of 464 schools are not included,” he told reporters here.

He said his proposal will benefit 1,298 Chinese primary schools.

Lee also said he hoped Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching could approach Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to ask for an additional RM30 million for the 464 fully-aided Chinese primary schools that were left out in Budget 2019.

Last Friday, Lim announced a RM50 million allocation for the country’s 834 partially-aided Chinese primary schools.

“The government should be fair on all Chinese primary schools,” Lee said.

However, he welcomed the federal government’s RM12 million for the country’s 61 Chinese independent schools.

“This is the first time an allocation is given to Chinese independent schools.

“Although it’s still far off from the RM85 million requested by the United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia, it is a right step towards recognising the Unified Examination Certificate,” Lee added.