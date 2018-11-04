Birth of a New Malaysia needs participation of all Malaysians, says Kit Siang

Lim Kit Siang speaks during a ceramah in Lukut, Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Nov 4 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said all Malaysians — both here and overseas — are needed to help birth a New Malaysia.

“This is to ensure the second chance to reset the nation is not wasted, for there is not going to be a third chance,” he said.

In a statement today, Lim said rebuilding a New Malaysia cannot be achieved in 100 days or even six months.

“It will take a decade or two,” he said.

He added that for “Malaysia to fulfil the dream to be a world-class nation”, the country must leverage on the values and assets of its diverse races, religions, languages, cultures and civilisation.

“Build a New Malaysia of greater national unity, integrity, democracy, rule of law, excellence, justice and prosperity,” he added.

The alternative is a return to the old “kleptocratic Malaysia” of the previous administration.