Three killed after car plunges into ravine in Pahang

KUANTAN, Nov 4 — Three youths died while two more were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded into a five-metre-deep ravine in Jalan Semambu here today.

Pahang Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Superintendent Kamarulzaman Jusoh said in the incident at 6.30 a.m. today, all the victims who died at the scene were sitting in the back seat of the Perodua Myvi.

They were Akira Alinnatasya Mohd Jaafar, 16, Nur Alya Ariana Azman, 16, and Mohd Rizal Zainuddin, 20, all from Kemaman, Terengganu.

“The accident was believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the car which was travelling along the straight stretch of road in rainy weather.

“The accident caused the car which was believed to be travelling from Kuantan to Kemaman to be badly damaged,” he told reporters here today.

Kamarulzaman said the driver, Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Noor, 22, who suffered injuries in his right hand and internal organs, was being treated at the yellow zone of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

He said another man who was sitting in the front passenger seat was still in the red zone of the same hospital, but his identity had yet to be determined.

Kamarulzaman added the bodies of the dead victims were sent to the HTAA for a post-mortem today before being handed over to their families for burial in Kemaman.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama