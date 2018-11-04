Tough draw but Chun Yong has faith in his charges

National futsal team coach Chun Yong conducts a training session in Kota Baru January 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Can Malaysia go one better than last year and win the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championships? Odds are it’ll be difficult, but with a little bit of luck, who knows?

Currently, in Indonesia, the squad are in Group A with hosts Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia whom Malaysia open their campaign against tomorrow.

Malaysia has a rich history in the competition. The country hosted the inaugural event in 2001 and then 2003. It was a biennial event until 2005 when it became a yearly affair. Malaysia last hosted in 2014 and the country’s results to date are four second placed finishes (2003, 2005, 2010, 2017) and five third place finishes (2001, 2007, 2008, 2015, 2016).

“I’ve got one player left from the 2014 squad, Khairul Affendy Bahrin, and he’s contributed a lot to the team, not only with his excellent performance, but also his work ethic,” Chun Yong told Malay Mail.

“He’s been with me throughout my time with the team and we’ve medalled in the AFF and Sea games.

“However, the others like Saiful Nizam Ali, Abu Haniffa Hasan, Ridzwan Bakri, Azrul Hadee Taufiq, Syed Aizad Daniel Syed Nasir, Azri Rahman and Azwann Ismail are also a big part of this team. These will be the key players for us.”

Chun Yong has been with the team for almost two years and last January, he was nominated for the Coach of the Year award at the Umbro Futsal Awards 2017. He didn’t win but it was a milestone in Malaysian footballing history.

A former national player between 2002 and 2008, Chun Yong guided the team to a SEA Games silver medal and to a runner-up finish at the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Futsal championships in Vietnam. He also travels the globe to give speeches on futsal and how to play the game right.

When asked how he felt his team was shaping up and his expectations he said: “Our chances to go far in this competition will honestly depend on how we play in the first and second games.

“We’re in a tougher group because Indonesia and Myanmar are strong while I cannot underestimate the Cambodians.

“Indonesia is ranked higher than us and although we beat them twice recently, it doesn’t count because the AFF Championships is a different ball game all together.

“This year, Thailand are again the favourites; hence, I’d like to see us reach the semi-finals. However, don’t count the Malaysian boys out as I believe in our capabilities and character when facing stronger teams.”