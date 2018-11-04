PM: FundMyHome’s success will help Pakatan fulfil promise of one million affordable homes in 10 years

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launches the Eco World FundMyHome project in Semenyih November 4, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SEMENYIH, Nov 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said one of the most difficult Pakatan Harapan (PH) pledges to fulfil is the construction of one million affordable homes in 10 years.

“One million is not a small number for homes, but this is our promise and we want to fulfil our promise,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of FundMyHome.com, an innovative home ownership scheme, developed by EdgeProp Sdn Bhd today, the prime minister said he was sceptical at first about the scheme.

It matches first-time home buyers with financial institutions. All buyers have to do is come up with 20 per cent of the price of the property while the balance is taken care of by potential investors in exchange for the potential appreciation in value or the property over a period of time.

“This is a fantastic scheme which I couldn’t believe... so I told Tong that the proof of the pudding is in the eating,” said Dr Mahathir, referring to Edge Media Group chairman Datuk Tong Kooi Ong.

“Tong said he can do it. I said okay, let’s see one scheme that it is the story that’s happening today,” he said, adding that while Tong had impressed Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, he is still bent on seeing results.

“I want to see the house, I want to see the owner. If this works, then a lot of people will be able to buy houses, and if a lot of people buy houses, then the numbers that will be built during the period when PH is the government will reach the figure of one million houses in 10 years’ time,” Dr Mahathir added.

The prime minister playfully reminded Tong of the “consequences” should he fail.

“I normally line them up against the wall and I shoot them. But I will not shoot Tong if he fails, but he will be exiled. So he better succeed,” Dr Mahathir said to laughter from everyone at the launch.

The event was also attended by Lim, Tong, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, as well as Housing and Local Government deputy minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad.