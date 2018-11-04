Sultan Nazrin confers ‘Datuk Seri’ title on Perak MB

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah confers the Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP) award on Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar November 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 4 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today conferred the Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP) award on Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu in conjunction with his 62nd birthday celebration today.

The award carries the title Datuk Seri.

The other recipient of the SPMP award was Universiti Malaya pro-chancellor Toh Puan Datuk Seri Dr Aishah Ong.

The investiture ceremony at Istana Iskandariah here was also attended by Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim.

Sultan Nazrin also conferred the Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Perak award, which carries the title Datuk, to 14 individuals including Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran and Foreign Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin.

Two recipients were conferred the Dato’ Pahlawan Taming Sari award, which also carries the title Datuk, namely Defence Engineering Service Division director-general Brig Gen Ir Chapiti Redzwan and head of Administration and Research Division of the Royal Malaysia Police, SAC Sum Chang Keong.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin also inspected the guard of honour mounted by 106 personnel from officers from the 2nd Division of the Royal Army Engineers Regiment led by Major Faizal Fadhil.

The 18 individuals were part of the 285 recipients receiving the state awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the Sultan’s birthday this year.

The second investiture ceremony is scheduled for November 10. — Bernama