Perak fans demand resignation of state FA president

Perak football supporters demonstrate against Perak Football Association president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim over his alleged mistreatment on Malaysia Cup. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 4 — Perak football supporters are demanding the resignation of Perak Football Association (Pafa) president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim over his alleged disrespectful treatment of the Malaysia Cup.

Their spokesman Mohd Jeffery Amin Abd Hamid said the apparent actions of the Perak state executive councillor, in which he is accused of placing the Cup between his thighs and on a dining table, had diminished the Cup’s value.

“What he did is a disgrace. When the Cup is won, it should be carried on the shoulders and not be treated as such,” he said.

Spokesman Mohd Jeffery Amin Abd Hamid said the Perak state exco’s treatment of the Cup had diminished its value. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

Speaking to reporters at Memory Lane here today, where supporters had gathered to start a signature campaign against Hasnul, Mohd Jeffery said an online petition had also been launched.

“So far, the petition has received over 2,000 signatures,” he said, adding the online petition would end at midnight tonight.

Both the signature campaign and online petition will be presented to the Pafa office tomorrow.

Mohd Jeffery said instead of parading the Cup with the players, Hasnul had treated the Cup like his own personal property.

“The next champion may not want the Cup anymore after seeing how Hasnul has treated it,” he added.

Perak football supporters join a signature campaign seeking the resignation of Perak Football Association president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

He said when Perak last won the Cup 18 years ago, it was kept at the Perak mentri besar’s official residence for fans to see.

“By right, the Cup should have been presented to the Perak Sultan the day after the team won before being taken on a parade. To date, none of this has been done,” he added.

Asked what will happen if Hasnul refuses to relinquish his post, Mohd Jeffery said Perakians will view him in poor light.

“It goes to show his ethics,” he added.

Perak won the Malaysia Cup against Terengganu on October 27 following a penalty shootout of 4 against 1 after a draw at full time.