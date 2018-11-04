Sarawak PKR MP under MACC probe over Julau phantom voters claim

A man walks past a poster of PKR candidates during the Federal Territories PKR election in Kepong October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A PKR MP from Sarawak is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over claims that thousands of dubious memberships were registered with the party’s Julau chapter.

The Star reported on its website today that the MACC raided the office of Julau MP Larry Sng earlier this week.

“I spoke to them over the phone when they raided my office in Julau. That’s about it,” Sng was quoted as saying.

The daily cited MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki as confirming the raid took place last Thursday, adding that Sng is under investigation for allegedly buying thousands of votes.

The Star cited another unnamed MACC source as saying Sng will be called in as part of ongoing investigations soon.

The Julau PKR branch’s membership was reported to have spiked from only 603 on June 26 to 13,000 a day later.

A statutory declaration by PKR Sarawak information chief Vernon Kedit on October 17 cast suspicion on the membership of more than 1,000 people in the Julau and Sarikei branches.

Two PKR Sarawak members filed a police report over the phantom membership on October 29, the paper reported.

PKR is currently conducting polls nationwide. All eyes are now on the tight race between Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Rafizi Ramli for the PKR deputy presidency.

The party’s Sabah chapter began voting yesterday, and the second and final stage will be today.

The close race will be determined by the polls results in Sabah and Sarawak.