Malaysia should abolish the death penalty entirely without delay — Tan Zhong Yan

NOVEMBER 4 — The recent announcement by the Malaysian government to abolish the death penalty has received divisive responses – on one hand, it was hailed by human rights advocates but on the other, it seems to be opposed by the general Malaysian public.

Even though there are many voices in urging the government to review this move and to listen to views of the majority of the people, the government shouldabolish the death penalty in its totality and it should be abolished now. This is because the death penalty goes against the most basic and fundamental right – the right to life. And in fact, we were already late in this as there are 106 countries which have abolished the death penalty.

Death penalty and deterrence

Many have argued that by doing away with death penalty, we will see the rise in crimes, especially heinous crimes like murder. However, studies after studies have shown that death penalty does not deter crimes more effectively than prison sentence. In fact, they reveal otherwise. According to Amnesty International, Canada since abolishing the death penalty in 1976, its murder rate has steadily declined and as of 2016 was at its lowest since 1966.

A study conducted in 2008 in the United States which was published in the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology further found that 88 per cent of the nation’s leading criminologists do not believe that death penalty is an effective deterrent to crime.

Back to Malaysia, we have had death penalty for drug offences since 1975 and in 1983, we even made it mandatory for drug trafficking. The question is, was it effective? For us to say that by abolishing the death penalty would result in the increase of serious crimes would therefore be too simplistic and would in fact blind us from other more relevant factors and causes of such crimes.

Justice for victims and families

Others have argued that justice will only be served if those criminals especially murderers were being put to death for taking the lives of others. For those advocating for the abolition of death penalty would often be asked the question “What if it was your loved one being killed or raped?”. In all honesty, the very first answer or reaction that came to mind for most people, if not all, would probably be for the murderers or rapists to be killed! In fact, the late Karpal Singh who was a leading opponent of death penalty has once suggested for child rapists to be sentenced to death.

The topic of death penalty is indeed a difficult one as it cannot be debated without involving emotions. Only those victims and their families would be able to understand the pain and sufferings. However, if we were to look at this again rationally, we will realise thatwhat we are actually talking about is not justice but mere vengeance. Wanting to seek for vengeance can be understood but cannot and should not be accepted and be made into a policy of a civilised society. If we are going to live in a society of “an eye for an eye” by imposing death on murderers who took the lives of our loved ones away, are we then going to rape the rapists, assault those who have assaulted us and so forth? And if for any reason, a murderer managed to escape the law, are we then going to condone extrajudicial killing just so “justice” is served?

Wrongful convictions

We have to accept that no one and no system in world is perfect and not infallible. If a study in 2014 is right, then at least 4.1 per cent of all people who receive the death penalty in the United States are innocent. Even if one were to argue that the United States’ justice system is different than Malaysia’s and our justice system is better,then let us not forget Malaysia’s classic case of S. Karthigesu, who was probably the lucky amongst the unlucky ones. Therefore, even if we are going on with the assumption that our rate of wrongful convictions is merely 1 per cent, it will still mean that there would probably be at least 12 out of the 1267 inmates currently on the death row are innocent. And that is only on the assumption that the rate is 1 per cent and it does not include those who have been executed.

The death penalty has to be abolished in its entirety because by doing away with mandatory death penalty alone but retaining discretionary death penalty would not totally eliminate the possibility of innocent people being sent to the gallows as it would at its best reduce the number. The thought of having even one innocent person who could be wrongly executed should make us feel sick. If not, then we might be no different than those murderers whom we condemned as we are allowing innocent persons to be killed. Remember, that one person is also someone’s parent, child, sibling, spouse, relative or friend. And that one person could be our loved ones. When we talk about “justice” for the victims and their families, what about justice for those innocents who been wrongly convicted and executed and their families?

When an innocent person is being executed, the responsibility does not lie solely on the judge but the whole society will have to share that responsibility as we were the ones who allowed it to happen. To put it crudely, our hands will be (or would in fact, have been) stained with bloods of innocents.

Make the right decision

In discussing and deciding whether to retain or abolish the death penalty, it is important that we look at this issue rationally and ask ourselves two simple and basic questions – “What are the aims/goals of sentencing?” and “Does death sentence meets these aims/goals?”. If we accept that death penalty is not an effective deterrent to crimes and justice would not be served, then the only plausible argument left is incapacitation.

While there are many who have been executed or currently on death row deserve second chance, it is undeniable that there are some who would probably not going to repent or would be a danger to the public and should be incapacitated – so that they would no longer be able to commit crimes. However, if we can meet the goal of incapacitation by keeping them safely away from the public with life imprisonment or imprisonment for life, why should we retain the death penalty? If one were going to argue that it would cost us less by sending someone to the gallows than keeping them for life, then perhaps that is the price that we should pay and it would be worth paying if we can ensure that no innocent person would be executed (notwithstanding the fact that some studies have also shown that death penalty would cost more).

The move to abolish death penalty might not be a popular one but it is definitely a right move and the Malaysian government and lawmakers have the responsibility of making the right decision for the public. Also, only by abolishing the death penalty in its entirety would give us the moral authority to save Malaysians abroad who areon death rows but deserve a second chance.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.