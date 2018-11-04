UAE hands over RM 191,000 donation to An-Najjah welfare home

UAE’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Khalid Ghanim Mohammad Al-Ghaith said the Sharjah Charity International donation was for the An-Najjah Malaysia welfare home. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A donation of RM191,000 from Sharjah Charity International was handed over to the An-Najjah Malaysia welfare home through the United Arab Emirates Embassy here on Saturday.

UAE’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Khalid Ghanim Mohammad Al-Ghaith said the funds would be used for rental payment of two orphanages that houses boys and girls respectively as well as for the cost of tuition for those children and their education.

“We feel very inspired to be representing Sharjah Charity International in making this contribution to those who need help in this country, and without expectations of any returns,” he said.

“These charitable deeds have been inspired by our founder and first president, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” he told Bernama after handing over the donation to the welfare home here, on Saturday.

Sharjah Charity International, a charitable organisation based in Sharjah, UAE, has been actively involved in carrying out charity works both in its country and other parts of the world including the building of mosques, homes for orphans, treating the sick, and taking care of the poor as well as digging water wells in villages.

Todate, the organisation has handed out funds to set up a total of 5,217 mosques, 11,343 water wells in villages and assistance to more than 6,000 poor families worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Founder of the An-Najjah welfare home, Ayman Hussain, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the help that has been given, saying that it was more than what the home usually received.

The contribution will be able to support the rental cost of the home as well as tuition for the 50 children in the home for two years, he said.

Ayman who runs the home with his wife, Aminah binti Mohammed, said the home has been regularly receiving help from various groups from the UAE through its embassy here.

Apart from Sharjah Charity International, other UAE organisations that have contributed to the people in Malaysia include the Red Crescent Society of the United Arab Emirates, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. — Bernama