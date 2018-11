Anderson brace earns West Ham thrilling win over Burnley

West Ham’s Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring their second goal against Burnley in London November 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 4 — Two goals from Felipe Anderson helped secure West Ham United their first win in four matches as they held off a spirited Burnley at the London Stadium yesterday.

The visitors made a nervy start and were punished when centre back James Tarkowski was caught in possession on the edge of the area by West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, who raced clear to find the net with a low finish.

West Ham went close again with a spectacular curling effort from Anderson but defender Ben Mee came to Burnley’s rescue with a clearance from underneath the crossbar.

After withstanding pressure for the majority of the first half, Burnley equalised just before the break when Ashley Westwood played a through ball into the path of Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who slotted it past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham made it 2-1 in the 68th minute when midfielder Grady Diangana played through Anderson, who fired a low drive past Joe Hart for his second league goal of the campaign.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche responded with the late introduction of forwards Robbie Brady and Chris Wood, and the pair combined for Wood to head Burnley level.

Anderson was then denied by the woodwork before putting West Ham back in front with a right-footed shot into the corner

Substitute Javier Hernandez secured the win in stoppage time with his first league goal of the season.

The victory was well-deserved for a West Ham side who had 22 attempts at goal to Burnley’s six.

“For 90 minutes we dominated completely,” Arnautovic said. “We could have scored more — we had the chances.

“Overall, we had an amazing game and we stayed calm when they equalised at 1-1 and 2-2. It was not easy but we deserved the win.”

Burnley have now lost three consecutive games in the Premier League, conceding 13 goals in the process, yet Dyche was pleased with Burnley’s response in the second half.

He said his side should have seen the game out though having equalised for the second time.

“The third goal is a real blow and we are chasing the game when they score the last one,” Dyche said.

“I’m not disappointed with the mentality of the team but we can’t give away the ball so cheaply. There are some details in that game that need working on.” — Reuters