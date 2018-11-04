TMJ distributes aid to JB’s homeless with Johor Youth Council

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (in cap) and Johor Youth Council members distribute basic necessities to the homeless in Johor Baru. — Picture from HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook page

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim joined members of the Johor Youth Council (JYC) when they distributed aid to the homeless in the city centre here early this morning.

Tunku Ismail, who is also JYC royal patron, was accompanied by his wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam during the visit at around midnight.

The couple were accompanied by JYC members as they gave out goodie bags containing basic necessities along Jalan Tun Razak here.

The post was uploaded by Tunku Ismail, popularly called TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor), to his personal Facebook page at 1.20am.

In the post, Tunku Ismail and his wife are seen meeting the homeless who received bags containing food, toiletries and sanitary pads for women.

JYC recently received a donation from Tunku Ismail to assist their activities. He was appointed as JYC’s royal patron on October 9.

It is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that acts as an umbrella body representing 22 youth associations and organisations in Johor. Its role is to uplift youths in the state.

Of late, the 34-year-old heir to the Johor royal throne has been seen actively participating in public events.

He visited the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and made a contribution to hospitals in Johor.

Tunku Ismail said there was nothing unusual about his activities, and this was his duty and responsibility as the Johor crown prince.

On October 19, Tunku Ismail said he had been tasked by his father, Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to work harder to take care of the state and its people.

“I do these things sincerely for the well-being of my people. I also want to say that I do not have any intention of being enemies with anyone.

“I only want to do my duties and service to Johor, my people and also my family,” he said.