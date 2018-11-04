Amirudin: Right move to develop Subang as aerospace hub

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the proposal was in line with the state government’s objective, as Subang is an area active in the development of the aerospace sector. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA SELANGOR, Nov 4 — The Selangor government has described the proposal to develop Subang as an international standard aerospace hub as the right move towards also introducing the state to the global stage.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the proposal was in line with the state government’s objective, as Subang is an area active in the development of the aerospace sector.

“In Subang, there are a lot of local and foreign companies involved in the development of the aerospace industry.

“Through the Federal government’s proposal, we feel it will not just provide a boost to Selangor’s economy, but also introduce the name of the state generally to the global stage,” he told reporters after officiating the Selangor Agrofest programme here tonight.

Amirudin said this when commenting on Budget 2019 tabled in Parliament on Friday.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had announced during the Budget presentation, the Federal government’s proposal to develop an 80-hectare site in Subang, into an international standard aerospace hub.

On another proposal in the Budget to develop a 153-hectare site at Pulau Indah as a Free Trade Zone, Amirudin said it was an excellent platform to drive the Selangor economy to a sustainable level.

“This is a good initiative towards attracting more investors, and we are confident it will boost the state’s economic development,” he added. — Bernama