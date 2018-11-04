150 more CCTV cameras to be installed in George Town, says mayor

A CCTV camera monitors Penang Road in George Town February 7, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 4 — To make George Town a safe city by 2030, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will install another 150 units of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras equipped with high-resolution technology by the end of this year.

MBPP mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the additional CCTV cameras would be installed at the hotspots which have been identified to include hotels, motels, tourist spots and back lanes often used by pedestrians as short cuts.

“With these new and sophisticated cameras, we can now place them much higher and further to monitor public safety especially the pedestrians.

“In addition to the CCTV cameras, MBPP in collaboration with the Penang police, is planning to introduce a face recognition system capable of identifying a person from a digital image to help curb crime activities around George Town,” he told reporters after launching the “George Town Bandar Selamat” programme here yesterday.

Yew said currently there were over 700 CCTV camera units installed on the island to monitor the traffic situation, flash floods and public safety and the additional 150 units would be installed in stages.

Meanwhile, Penang police chief Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan, who was also present at the launch said the police would introduce a quick response code technology or QR Code to facilitate the public or tourists in contacting the police should they encounter any problem while in the state. — Bernama