MCA Youth gets its first woman chief

Nicole Wong celebrates her election as MCA Youth chief for the 2018-2021 term in Kuala Lumpur November 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Nicole Wong Siaw Ting was elected as MCA Youth chief for the 2018-2021 term, making her the first woman to hold the post in the party.

Wong gained 136 votes, beating her rival Ng Kiam Nam who got 82 votes.

She was previously MCA Youth vice-chairman.

The Youth chief post was not defended by MCA Education Bureau chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Youth Chief’s post was won by Tan Chee Hiong (Kedah Youth Chief), who got 146 votes defeating Johor Youth Vice Chairman Kang Chong Nge who garnered 72 votes.

Speaking to reporters after the results were announced, Wong said she and all members of the Youth wing would work together and strive to win the people’s confidence in the party.

“My main focus is definitely to equip ourselves by knowing what is going on, on the ground, as well as what is happening from the community, because we have to admit that we are seriously far away from the community and people,” she said. — Bernama