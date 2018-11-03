Mat Yo provides two assists in Malaysia defeat of Maldives

Malaysian footballer Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (centre) tries to move the ball past the Maldives’ defence at the Malaysia-Maldives final warm up match at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Shah Alam, November 3, 2018

BUKIT JALIL — Malaysia beat Maldives 3-0 at Bukit Jalil in their final warm up match before they make an assault on the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup from 8th November till 15th December.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha better known as ‘Mat Yo’ provided the assist for both goals. The first a cross into the box for Aidil Zaqhuan Abdul Radzak to direct towarda the goal in the 15th minute.

Malaysian head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe, made six changes in the second half bringing on Safawi Rasid with less than 15 minutes left.

He scored from a ‘Mat Yo’ corner with a left legged shot that looped over the Maldives defense into the bottom left of the goal.

Malaysia’s first ever naturalised player, Mohamadou Sumared, rounded up the score in the second minute of stoppage time, unleashing a stinging shot into the bottom of the net.

Pemain Malaysia Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (tengah) cuba melepasi dua pertahanan Maldives pada perlawanan persahabatan antarabangsa di Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil malam ini.