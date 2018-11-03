Penang police uncover drug lab, arrest seven individuals

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 3 — Penang police have uncovered a drug-processing laboratory and seized drugs worth RM534,000 with the arrest of seven individuals, including three women, following three raids in the state early Thursday morning.

Penang police chief Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said acting on intelligence carried out over the past one month, the Bukit Aman and Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) launched an operation and raided a house in Changkat Minden, Gelugor here at 3am.

“In the raid, police arrested four people after discovering a drug-processing laboratory operating from the house which the syndicate had rented for the past two months.

“Subsequently an apartment located at the Queensbay shopping area was raided and two individuals were detained.

“Finally police raided another apartment in Sungai Dua, here and arrested another syndicate member,” he told a press conference here today.

Thaiveegan said with the seizure of 12 bullets police believed the syndicate had used firearms to protect themselves during their drug-dealing activities.

He said the suspects aged between 26 and 58 years would move frequently to avoid being detected adding that the processed drugs were marketed in the northern states.

The seven individuals have been remanded until Nov 7 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama