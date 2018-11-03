Perak MB: Duty-free status can unlock Pulau Pangkor’s true potential

Pulau Pangkor’s true potential as a major tourist destination in the country can be realised following its declaration as a duty-free island. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 3 — Pulau Pangkor’s true potential as a major tourist destination in the country can be realised following its declaration as a duty-free island.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the effort was also in line with the state government’s focus to drive the tourism sector in Perak.

“The state government is very supportive of the Federal government’s proactive steps to develop the tourism sector,” he said in a statement here today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng when tabling Budget 2018 in Dewan Rakyat yesterday declared Pulau Pangkor a duty-free island.

Similar announcements were also made by the previous administration when tabling Budget 2018.

On the sharing of 50 per cent of the proceeds from tourism taxation between the Federal and state governments, Ahmad Faizal said it was the best move to help shore up the state government’s coffers. — Bernama