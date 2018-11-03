Mother of abducted man pleads for his release

KOTA BHARU, Nov 3 — A mother whose son was kidnapped and spirited to a neighbouring country more than a year ago has pleaded with his captors to release him immediately.

Wan Shariza Wan Zulkifli, 51, said her son Mohamad Aiman Zafri, 25, was abducted in July last year and she had paid ransom amounting to RM22,000 for the safe return of her son, but until now the captors had failed to keep their word.

“I don’t even know if my son is already dead or still alive. If he’s still alive, I really hope that he will be released soon and allowed to return to his family,” she told reporters here today.

Wan Shariza said that Mohamad Aiman was kidnapped at 11pm on July 5, 2017, at Jalan Pekeliling here by a group of unknown men, when he was with his wife Nur Azra Syazwani Abdullah, 25.

She said the couple was at a convenience store when three men armed with sticks ambushed them and forced Mohamad Aiman into their car before they fled the scene.

“The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of RM50,000, claiming that my son owed them money,” she said, adding that after pleading with them, the amount was reduced to RM22,000.

Meanwhile, Kota Bharu district deputy police chief Supt Noor Halim Nordin said police were still investigating the case under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

He also said the police have also referred the case to the Thai authorities and Interpol for fresh leads.

“Police carried out a raid in Rantau Panjang recently and arrested one woman and four men, aged 21 to 26, to facilitate the investigations,” he said. — Bernama