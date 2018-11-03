Minister: RM100m allocation for poor Indian families timely

P. Waytha Moorthy said the RM100 million allocation set aside to support the Indian community in Budget 2019 is timely.. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 3 — The RM100 million allocation which has been set aside to support the Indian community in Budget 2019 is timely and will be focused on the eradication of hardcore poverty,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing) Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

He said it was important to improve on the living standard of the Indian community to decrease socioeconomic disparity between the communities so that the Indian community would not be marginalised and left behind.

“We will run a variety of programmes specifically to focus on those who are in the hardcore poor category.

“The Socio Economic Development of the Indian Community Unit (Sedic) will discuss with stakeholders on organising effective programmes which can help to resolve the issues,” he said in an interview with Bernama at his office in Perdana Putra today.

He said apart from focusing on addressing the increasing number of criminal cases happening amongst the Indian community, the government would also look into education-related issues.

According to Waytha Moorthy, although the Indian community accounts for 7.5 per cent of the total Malaysian population, the number involved in crime was extremely high and alarming.

He said the problem arose due to poverty as well as lack of good employment opportunities and socioeconomic development programmes to increase their income.

“We will soon be having discussions with the related parties including visiting prisons to meet the Indian inmates.

“We will identify the prisoners involved and engage with them so that once they are out they will not be ostracised but be guided and given good job opportunities,” he said.

On the RM50 million allocation for the development, upgrading and maintenance of National Type Tamil Schools (SJKT) nationwide, Waytha Moorthy said it would certainly be put to good use. — Bernama