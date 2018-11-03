PKR polls: Christina Liew trounces challenger

Christina Liew casts her vote at the PKR elections in Sekolah Menengah Kian Kok in Kota Kinabalu, November 3, 2018. —Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 3 (Bernama) — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew successfully defended her division chief post in Kota Kinabalu PKR’s polls today.

Liew, who is also state PKR chairman, polled 541 votes while her challenger Julian Lai just 106 votes.

The results were announced by the polls supervisor for the division Mohd Mohtar Hamzah at 4pm.

Voter turnout was 1,125 out of 6,037 eligible voters.

The division’s polls also saw Rafizi Ramli taking a 320-vote lead over incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the race for the deputy presidency.

Rafizi, who is also PKR vice president, polled 440 votes while Azmin 120 votes.

Twelve divisions were involved in the first phase of voting in Sabah PKR polls today while the remaining 13 divisions will hold theirs tomorrow.

Sabah PKR has 150,000 members, the second highest membership after Selangor PKR]. — Bernama