Commotion breaks out when polling centre closes while voters still queueing in Keningau

Commotion breaks out when polling centre closes while voter still queueing in Keningau. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KENINGAU, Nov 3 — A commotion broke out at the PKR Keningau division today when supporters of one of the candidates vying for the division chief post decided to storm into the polling centre after it was closed at 4pm.

It was learned that the group was unhappy when the voting process at the Kampung Marampong community hall was stopped even though there were party members still queueing to vote.

During the incident, the group destroyed the community hall’s doors and walls, apart from throwing chairs into the voting centre.

A team from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) arrived to disperse the crowd and no injury was reported during the 15 minutes scuffle.

The candidates contesting for Keningau PKR division chief were incumbent Johari Tahir, Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam and Haslina Abin Kassim.

Meanwhile, Keningau district acting police chief ASP Lee Nyuk Kim confirmed that PKR deputy president candidate Rafizi Ramli who was at the polling station during the commotion had lodged a police report at Keningau district police headquarters at 5.15pm. — Bernama