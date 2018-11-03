Pakatan to hold fund-raising dinner to boost parties’ coffers

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim react to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks at a press conference In Putrajaya November 3, 2018. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali PUTRAJAYA, Nov 3 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is organising a dinner on December 9 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre to raise funds for its political parties.

PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the decision was made after realising that donors were shying away from the government following their crackdown against corruption.

“Political parties need funds, we need money but now we cannot collect money because people are scared to give money.

“They are afraid to end up being accused of bribing, so if we don’t have money from any sources, it will be hard to manage Pakatan Harapan,” he said at the Perdana Leadership Centre this evening.

Dr Mahathir added those purchasing seats or tables at the dinner would not gain any influence over government decisions.

“The donors will not be getting special treatment, because our system is now through open tenders.

He explained that ordinary party members and government staff would be tasked to handle the event, leaving negotiations to them without the presence of politicians, ministers or their deputies.