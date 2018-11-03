Sarawak CM claims rejected bid for state to surrender immigration autonomy

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (centre) with other PBB leaders after the party’s supreme council meeting, November 3, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 3 — Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg claimed today he rejected a deputy federal minister’s call for the state government to give away its immigration autonomy to allow entry of non-Sarawakian Malaysians to the state without hindrance.

He claimed the call was made when the deputy minister paid him a visit a few weeks ago.

“There were indications to show that the deputy minister was conveying a message from someone who wanted us to give up our right over immigration, but, of course, he would not say if he was carrying a message from someone,” he told reporters after chairing Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu’s (PBB) supreme council meeting at the party headquarters here.

“He told me that it was high time for us to give away our immigration control, but I replied that this was a matter which we must protect,” Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said, adding that immigration is a state’s right enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Federal Constitution.

Abang Johari said the call from the deputy minister was discussed at length at the supreme council meeting.

“Our party is of the view that we must protect our right over immigration because we do not want any extremists to come over and disrupt the peace and racial harmony in the state,” he said, explaining that the state government has a long list of outsiders barred from entry the state.

He said immigration autonomy is to give protection to the people of Sarawak, including professionals.

On the federal Budget 2019 tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament yesterday, he thanked the PH federal government for allocating RM4.35 billion to Sarawak.

“The allocation, I presume, is for the Pan Borneo Highway project, and there is no mention in the budget that it is for water and electricity supplies and rural roads,” he said.

He said he is expecting the PH government to provide specific allocation for rebuilding schools and fixing dilapidated schools in Sarawak, but there was nothing mentioned in the Budget.