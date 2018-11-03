GoKL free bus service to be extended to PPR areas, says DBKL

Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad looking at a route map at the GoKL Perkeliling bus terminal in Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) intends to expand the GoKL free bus service network to concentrated public areas including the people’s housing projects (PPR).

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said studies have found that residents in the PPR areas around the city needed the free bus service.

“With the RM20 million allocation announced in the 2019 Budget we will extend the GoKL service network, to make this a shuttle service to take them to and from the train stations.

“The proposal is still being studied; we will make further announcements soon,” he told reporters after launching the Bumiputera Property Exhibition 2018 (BPEX2018) at the Mid Valley Convention Centre today.

Also present were DBKL executive director (Planning) Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah and Medi-Mesra Care Management (MMC) Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Nor’ashikin Taib.

Thirty-eight developers are offering over 3,000 properties ranging between RM250,000 and RM3 million at the three-day exhibition which began yesterday

Nor Hisham said with the allocation, other proposals would be considered including establishing a special route for public transport vehicles in an effort to disperse traffic around the capital city.

In tabling Budget 2019 yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced an allocation of RM20 million through DBKL to provide additional free GoKL bus services.

Commenting on the development of the Federal Territories Affordable Home Programme (Rumawip) project Nor Hisham said according to the DBKL database 51,903 residential units had and will be built in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama