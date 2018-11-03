Statements recorded from 45 people, say police in Bukit Kukus landslide case

A general view of the construction site where the landslide occurred at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 3 — Police have so far recorded statements from 45 individuals in their investigation into the landslide in Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong near here on Oct 19, which killed nine foreign workers.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said that although no one had been held thus far, they would not hesitate to detain anyone if they refused to cooperate.

“Until last night, 45 individuals, including the project contractors, subcontractors and related experts as well as officials from several government agencies involved in the project, have had their statements recorded.

“So far everyone has been cooperative and I hope to wrap up investigations as soon as possible,” he told reporters here today, adding that a few more individuals would be called up for their statements to be recorded,

He said that a few others, whose statements had been recorded, would be summoned again as the police wanted to be thorough before completing their investigations.

Thaiveegan said that a special team, headed by Penang Criminal Investigation Department CID) chief Zainal Samah had been working on the case from every aspect, including whether there could have been any elements of negligence.

“I cannot reveal the results from our initial investigations as we are working on completing it as fast as we can before handing it over to the state prosecutor for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the Penang City Council (MBPP) Datuk Yew Tung Seang, speaking at different function, said that the MBPP special committee set up to investigate the cause of the landslide was still looking into the matter.

“MBPP is still conducting its investigation and once it is ready, we will inform (the media and public),” he said, without elaborating.

Four foreigners were also injured and another reported missing in the landslide, which occurred at the Bukit Kukus twin road project site at 1.56pm. — Bernama