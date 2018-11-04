Penang’s Yin’s Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, now also in PJ

Take a pick from an assortment of freshly baked sourdough bread at Yin’s Sourdough Bakery. – Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Nov 4 — Fans of sourdough bread and all things fermented can now dig into Yin’s Sourdough Bakery and Cafe’s wholesome meals and fermented drinks at its latest outlet in Uptown 37.

The bakery and cafe, already well-known for its sourdough bread in Penang, opened its first out-of-state outpost recently, bringing its fermentation expertise here.

The bakery and cafe’s co-founder Ong Seng Keat said they have already set up a fermentation lab in the new outlet.

Yin’s Sourdough Bakery co-founder Chan Su Yin with their freshly baked sourdough bread, made everyday

“We have brought down half the team from our Penang outlet to help set up the new bakery and cafe in Petaling Jaya,” he said.

He said the team has already started the fermentation process for the dough, kefir, kombucha, kimchi and pickles.

He explained that they want to introduce wholesome, natural food along with fermented drinks and food just like their Yin’s Wholefood Manufactory outlet in Bayan Baru in Penang.

The menu in the new outlet is similar to the menu at Yin’s Wholefood Manufactory: spaghetti, sandwiches, salads and air-fried fries.

The concept will also be the same; most of the ingredients will be locally sourced and every item will be made from scratch, from the marinade down to the sauces and pickles.

You can find Penang’s Yin’s Sourdough Bakery’s first outlet at Damansara Uptown, Petaling Jaya

Drop by the bakery to grab your sourdough bread or a bite from their menu of wholesome food

“We will be introducing nitro-water kefir in the PJ outlet too, it will be a smoother creamier water kefir, like draught beer, except it’s healthier,” Ong said.

Similar to its Bayan Baru outlet in Penang, they will also offer vegetarian options such as baked pumpkin kefir rice that is served with brinjal, tomatoes, dried fruits, cashews and mozzarella.

For now, sourdough pizza is not available at the Petaling Jaya outlet just yet.

You can score a bagel at this new bakery at Damansara Uptown (left). There are sourdough buns to accompany your soup or to make into sandwiches (right)

Enjoy a plate of salmon pomodoro pasta served with feta cheese at the bakery

This new outlet is part of the company’s plans to grow and introduce its brand of natural food with fermented drinks and food to diners in the Klang Valley.

Ong said there is a larger market share to target in the Klang Valley as compared to Penang which will be good for the company’s growth.

They may even consider opening more outlets if this first outlet outside of Penang proves successful.

The bakery also serves a crumbled chicken chop made with sourdough bread crumbles and slow cooked tomato sauce on the side

The bakery and cafe also offers a selection of sourdough goodies that are baked fresh daily.

Yin’s Sourdough Bakery & Cafe

41G Uptown 37, Jalan SS21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

Tel: 011-2419 5118

Time: 8am-11pm