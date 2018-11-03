Najib says sad won’t achieve vision for Malaysia

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said his biggest regret from the general election is losing the chance to execute his vision for the country. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said his biggest regret from the general election is losing the chance to execute his vision for the country.

“This is what I am most sad about. I have failed to realise my vision to transform the country,” he said at a public talk at the Putra Wolrd Trade Centre here today.

He did not specify what vision specifically, but is believed to be referring to the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) initiative that was meant to chart the nation’s future beyond Vision 2020.

Najib was speaking to some 1,000 attendees, many of whom asked for his views on the country’s direction under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The former PM continued to cling on to his claim that Barisan Nasional was not at fault for the general election upset.

“There is nothing wrong with Umno and BN.

“We lost the last election due to lies, slander and false promises by PH,’’ he claimed.

However, he was disputed remotely by former Umno and BN Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, who tweeted in response to a report on Najib’s remarks to say BN lost purely because of the 1MDB scandal.

Najib today also insisted he remained loyal to BN and Umno, even as the Malay nationalist party took pains to distance itself from his mounting legal troubles.