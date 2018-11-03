Najib claims Malaysia could recoup US$6b from 1MDB-IPIC deal

Datuk Seri Najib Razak gestures as he speaks at a dialogue session in PWTC Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak insisted that Putrajaya stood to recover US$6 billion (RM25 billion) if it honours 1MDB’s agreement with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

During a dialogue session today, he pressed Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to publicly disclose the debt settlement agreement signed between the two entities.

The government announced that is seeking to not repay IPIC US$4.32 billion by insisting the fund was aware of Najib’s alleged fraud and will instead move to recoup US$1.46 billion already paid by 1MDB.

Today, Najib repeated his insistence that 1MDB did not owe IPIC and said this was contained in the settlement agreement.

“If we honour the settlement agreement with IPIC, we will get back US$6 billion” he said at the talk held at the Putra World Trade Centre today.

Najib has repeatedly pressed Lim to release the documents for the agreement but the latter said today that he could not do so as the matter was now before the courts.

The former prime minister also continued his defence of 1MDB today, insisting that it still has valuable assets such the 486-acre Bandar Malaysia and the Tun Razak Exchange.