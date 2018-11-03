In Putrajaya, an impish Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a PH press conference in Putrajaya November 3, 2018. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave the media a glimpse of his lighter side today, fielding speculative questions with equal degrees of wit and mirth.

When it was pointed out that he was seated beside former nemesis Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a Pakatan Harapan press conference this evening, he reacted in feigned shock to the latter’s presence and playfully raised his fists at his former deputy.

The light-hearted moment showed an uncommon ease between the prime minister and the man intending to replace him, and who are being pitted against one another through various rumours.

“I wanted to fight him, but he smiled,” Dr Mahathir said as his playfulness caused observers to burst out laughing.

Dr Mahathir went on to reiterate his commitment to the PH succession plan to step aside for Anwar in two years.

“But I don’t know, if with his (Anwar) permission, maybe two-and-half years?” he said, before insisting he will keep his promise.

He also applied humour to another question about why Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s declared income was higher than that of the prime minister.

Lim’s RM86,464 placed him at the top of the list displayed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, ahead of Dr Mahathir’s RM75,861.

He then jokingly suggested that it should not be the case.

“Is it (higher)? I don’t know. My salary is higher than the minister of finance; what else he gets, I don’t know,” he said when pretending to disapprove, triggering another outburst of laughter.

He used the opportunity to take a swipe at directors of government-linked firms, saying some were paid as much as RM180,000 per month.

“When I was PM (before) I got only RM20,000; (and) I have to look after the whole country,” he said, going on to feign sadness.