Khairy: We lost because of 1MDB

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said that Barisan Nasional lost the general election because of the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin appeared to dispute Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s assessment that Barisan Nasional lost the general election over false allegations, saying it was down to just the 1MDB scandal.

In a retweet of a news report of the former prime minister attempting to lay blame on political rivals’ alleged slander, Khairy delivered a succinct message.

“We lost because of 1MDB. The end,” he wrote on Twitter.

Umno is buckling in its support for its former president as global investigations into the 1MDB scandal accelerated in various jurisdictions, with the deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Hasan trying today to distance the party from Najib.

The US Justice Department announced criminal indictments this week against former Goldman Sachs bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, and alleged 1MDB mastermind Low Taek Jho.

In Malaysia, Najib has been charged with 38 counts of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and abuse related to 1MDB and a subsidiary.

He maintains his innocence and insists that allegations against him were politically motivated.