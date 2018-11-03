Kuching MP: Budget 2019 shows govt’s clear intention to address failures of previous administration

Kelvin Yii said the 2019 Budget shows the Federal government’s clear intention to address the weaknesses and flaws of the previous administration. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Nov 3 — The 2019 Budget shows the Federal government’s clear intention to address the weaknesses and flaws of the previous administration, including giving special initiatives and more equitable development to Sabah and Sarawak, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said many had expected the budget to be an austerity budget and tightening and cuts across the board especially in view of our country’s financial status due to the wastage, corruption and bad governance by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

He noted that even Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said that the 2019 Budget would entail many sacrifices as the government grappled with reducing more than RM1 trillion in debts and liabilities it inherited from the previous administration.

However, he said due to cost savings and good governance measures that had been taken by the Pakatan Harapan Government, they announced a high RM316.550 billion budget in comparison to the “mother of all budgets” announced by former Prime Minister Najib Razak at RM280.25 billion, although there were lots of off-balance sheet allocations practised during the previous administration.

This includes a bigger allocation or an increase of 18.5% from RM242.1 million to RM286.8 million next year to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to fight corruption.

“This clearly shows our priority in restoring our economy and eradicating the main problem that is affecting our country (corruption),” he said, adding that another positive outcome was that 17.9% of the total budget has been allocated to development in comparison to 16% under Budget 2018.

Dr Yii said with close to 30% allocated to Sabah and Sarawak, it focuses on balancing development between the different territories in Malaysia.

“The development allocated to Sarawak in next year’s budget also increased from RM4.336 billion in 2018 to RM4.346 billion, on top of the continuation of the Pan Borneo Highway with continuous rationalisation plans to help reduce the inflated cost,” he said.

The federal government, he added, will also concentrate on construction and upgrades of basic infrastructure including roads, bridges, water and electric supply, and healthcare and educational infrastructures.

He said as the country’s financial status improves, the target of 30% development fund to Sabah and Sarawak will thus naturally increase in quantum for the benefit of the people. — Bernama