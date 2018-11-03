Man found dead in Kuantan, believed to have been murdered

KUANTAN, Nov 3 — A man whose body was found in a fire incident at a house in Taman Pandan Indah here last night, believed to have been murdered before his bedroom was torched.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohd Noor Yusof Ali said the victim was identified as M. Suhairi A Wahab, 35, a clerk at the Land and Mines Office here.

He said the victim had serious injuries in the face and head, as well as parts of his body.

“The victim’s body was found on the bed in the main room with a stack of burnt clothes on top of him and there is a criminal element in the incident.

“The post-mortem carried out at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) today also found that there was a possibility that the victim had been hit with blunt objects,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Noor added that police have arrested two suspects including the victim’s 34-year-old housemate from Kuala Nerang, Kedah, to assist in the investigations.

He said the suspect, who worked as a security guard here, was remanded until Nov 8 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The police also detained victim’s 35-year-old friend in Sungai Karang Darat here at 4pm today, believed to be able to assist in the investigations,” he said.

Mohd Noor added that the police were still investigating the motive behind the murder of the victim, the youngest of eight siblings. — Bernama