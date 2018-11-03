MOE welcomes engagement from all agencies to pursue STEM education

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The Education Ministry welcomes constant engagement from all agencies in providing more options for teachers to carry out activities in the school-based assessment for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Higher Education Director General Datin Paduka Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir in her speech today said, assistance from industry players, universities and NGOs was also needed as STEM education required concerted efforts.

She said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before this had highlighted how to bring Malaysia’s economic sector to the next level by encouraging knowledge-intensive enterprises that leverage on science and technology.

“STEM education is therefore important in preparing a future workforce made up of critical thinkers and innovators to address this expectation.

“Innovation leads to new and improvised products and processes that sustain our economy. This innovation and science literacy depend on solid knowledge based in the STEM areas,” she said at the opening of the two-day Kuala Lumpur Engineering Science Fair, today.

It is expected to receive more than 60,000 visitors this year from local schools, universities and international participants from Asean countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Thailand. — Bernama