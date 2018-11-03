Sarawak rep says Budget 2019 burdens state

Datuk Idris Buang says the federal government ought to make reasonable provisions for Sarawak for water, electricity, health and good schools, November 3, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 3 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government will have to fund the state’s development as a result of Budget 2019, a state assemblyman said today.

Muara Tuang’s State Assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang said Sarawak has to gather its own resources to ensure that it will stand upright and move on with dignity.

“Bearing in mind the huge challenges being faced in the state to bring basic needs like electricity, water, healthcare, good schools and education to the interior and outer stretches, the federal government ought to make reasonable and meaningful provisions for these areas,” he said.

Idris, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) information chief, said these areas are the obligations of the federal government under the Federal Constitution.

On the federal Budget 2019 tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament yesterday, he claimed it was a poor one for the state.

“As the state whose enormous oil and gas reserves are being exploited day and night to keep this nation afloat, the federal government ought to give due weight and consideration to that fact,” he said, adding Sarawak has more to catch up on in view of its geographical size and terrains.

Separately, Save Sarawak Rivers Network chairman Peter Kallang described the federal budget as more inclusive, pragmatic and specific.

“For example, the indigenous communities, including those in Sarawak and Sabah, are given due consideration and commitment by the federal government regardless of religions,” he said.

He said an allocation for diesel subsidy is vital for transportation in the rural areas while the B40 group is also given focus under the budget.