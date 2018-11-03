Abang Johari: Incentive for babies born in Sarawak starting 2019

Babies born in Sarawak will receive incentive beginning next year. — Pixelistanbul/Istock.com pic via AFP

KUCHING, Nov 3 — Babies born in Sarawak will receive incentive beginning next year, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the incentive was aimed at helping to ease the financial burden of parents.

“Once the child reaches 18 years old, the incentive can be withdrawn, either to pay for college or university fees or to start a business.

“Wait for the full announcement during the tabling of state budget this Monday. It is hoped that this incentive will help the people of Sarawak,” he said when launching Women’s Day 2018 at the Penview Convention Centre here today.

Also present was Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdulla. — Bernama