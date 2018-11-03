Immature of PAS to claim budget ignored east coast states, says PH’s Husam

Senator Datuk Husam Musa has lambasted PAS for accusing the federal government of neglecting the East Coast states in Budget 2019. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

ALOR SETAR, Nov 3 — Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chairman, Senator Datuk Husam Musa has lambasted PAS for accusing the federal government of neglecting the East Coast states in Budget 2019.

He said this showed the party’s immaturity and its childish politics.

“PAS is just being antagonistic towards the government so that it can maintain its influence, but the move will not help them to gain more support,” he added.

“They (PAS) must change their way of politicking. The general election (GE) is over so they must now focus on the well-being of the people instead of politicising the budget.

“It is not necessary to mention the names of the states specifically in the budget. If the initiatives had been mentioned by the Rural Development Ministry, therefore, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis are also included,” he told reporters after officiating the third Kedah Amanah National Convention here today.

Husam was commenting on a statement by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who claimed that the 2019 Budget presented by Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, had ignored the East Coast, as it did not touch on development in the Opposition-controlled states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

According to the Amanah vice-president, the PH government does not practise discrimination but is prudent with its spending. — Bernama