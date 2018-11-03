Bank Islam: Govt cognisant of RM21b GST revenue loss

The GST revenue loss has been mitigated by tax reforms including real property gains tax (RPGT) for disposal of properties after five years. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The government is cognisant of the loss from the Goods and Services Tax revenue of RM21 billion, says Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB).

Chief Economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said in relation to the 2019 Budget tabled yesterday, the revenue loss has however been mitigated by tax reforms including the sin tax, real property gains tax (RPGT) for disposal of properties after five years, and the soda tax.

“More importantly, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will contribute a total of RM54 billion in dividend next year of which RM30 billion will be special dividend,” he told Bernama here today.

On the country’s growth, Mohd Afzanizam said the government is treading a fine line, as Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019 is expected to be more or less around its potential level of 4.8 per cent, suggesting that decisions on resource allocation are extremely critical as the external sector is not going to be very conducive.

He said this is especially true when the trade friction between the US and China is expected to slash Malaysia’s exports and GDP by 0.08 percentage points and 0.02 percentage points respectively over the period of 2018 to 2020 based on the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) internal estimation.

“However, if the trade war continues to escalate and drags down global output by 0.4 percentage points by 2020, the Malaysian economy could be reduced by 0.7 percentage points,” he said.

In that sense, Mohd Afzanizam said if the 2019 baseline forecast is 4.9 per cent, GDP growth could be reduced to 4.2 per cent should global output decline by 0.4 percentage points following an increase in trade war intensity.

“Therefore, domestic demand will likely do most of the heavy lifting next year,” Mohd Afzanizam pointed out.

On the flip side, he said government policies are geared towards capacity building especially in the private sector.

In particular, the fourth industrial revolution has become the common narrative and closely embedded in achieving sustainable and more inclusive growth, said Mohd Afzanizam.

He said this is reflected in private investment, which is anticipated to record 5 per cent growth in 2019 from an estimated 4.5 per cent expansion this year.

This is premised on further spending by private firms on the Internet of Things (IoT), software, advanced electronics, smart machinery, automation and robotics, automated guided vehicles, aerospace and medical devices.

In this regard, measures towards higher adoption rate of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) among businesses especially SMEs should translate into better productivity and efficiency gains.

Thus far, ICT usage has always been limited to sending or receiving email (70.6 per cent), internet banking (41.3 per cent), getting information about goods and services (38.9 per cent) and posting information or instant messaging (36.6 per cent).

“Having said that, we believe the measures announced are very clear,” said Mohd Afzanizam. — Bernama