Malaysian MotoGP qualifying halted due to rain

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez during practice for the Malaysian Moto GP at the Sepang International Circuit, November 3, 2018 .— Reuters pic

SEPANG, Nov 3 T— The first qualifying session for the Malaysian MotoGP had to be halted today after the Sepang International Circuit was hit by heavy rains.

The race — the first of two sessions which decide who starts in pole position in tomorrow’s Grand Prix —was stopped after about two minutes due to the torrential downpour.

The rain began to fall in the final premier class practice session just before the qualifying sessions.

Organisers said qualifying would go ahead when the rain cleared.Qualifying went ahead successfully earlier for the Moto3 and Moto2 categories, before the rain came down.

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso is chasing his third consecutive Malaysian MotoGP title this weekend as he seeks to be crowned runner-up in the overall standings this season.

Honda’s Marc Marquez has already been crowned world champion. — AFP