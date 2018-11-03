Nurul Izzah: Votes by Sabah PKR members important to determine central party leaders

PKR party vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar said the number of PKR membership in Sabah was the second highest in Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 3 — Votes by Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members are important in determining the central party leaders, said party vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She said the number of PKR membership in Sabah was the second highest in Malaysia, with about 150,000 members in 25 divisions, after Selangor.

“Sabah is important and special because a huge percentage of the votes from members in the state will determine the leadership of PKR at the central level.

“That’s how we value the Sabah people, for them to be with us in determining the future of the party and for that, we seek their continuous support,” she said when met by reporters after observing the party election for the Kota Kinabalu division at Sekolah Menengah Kian Kok, Likas, near here today.

Also present was Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew, who is Sabah PKR leader.

Nurul Izzah, who also went to observe party election process at Sepanggar and Tuaran, said she said the process was smooth and she was satisfied with it.

“Sabah records a good turnout& compared with other states with party members staying in the interior areas also coming out to vote,”she added.

The PKR election process in Sabah will be held for two days beginning today, with the first phase held today involving 12 divisions, comprising Kota Kinabalu, Sepanggar, Tuaran, Kota Marudu, Sandakan, Libaran, Batu Sapi, Tawau, Kalabakan, Keningau, Sipitang and Beaufort.

The remaining 13 divisions will hold their tomorrow. They are Putatan, Penampang, Kimanis, Papar, Tenom,Pensiangan, Kudat, Kota Belud, Ranau, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Silam and Semporna. — Bernama