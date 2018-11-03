DPM: Budget 2019 for well-being of everyone

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the budget emphasised the welfare of the people despite the country’s high debt burden. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 3 — The Budget 2019 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday reflected the effort of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in ensuring the well-being of the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the budget emphasised the welfare of the people despite the country’s high debt burden.

“Yesterday’s budget was a good one, a lot of incentives and aid for the people. Whatever is tabled depends on the current economic situation; we have done the best for the people,” she said.

She spoke to reporters after launching the National Family Month 2018 celebrations at the Negeri Sembilan National Population and Family Development Board Malaysia (LPPKN) family centre here today.

Also present were State Secretary of Negeri Sembilan Razali Ab Malik, state Women, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon and State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker M. Ravi.

Dr Wan Azizah said the budget also showed that the government could continue the incentives despite the limitations.

“All the incentives are commendable... taska gets RM10 million, i-SURI gets RM45 million... the current government is trying hard to give its best,” she said.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also launched an application called ‘mykafeTEEN’ and ‘Kitakan Keluarga’, a mobile clinic. — Bernama