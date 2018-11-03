Floodwaters cut off 64 families in Setiu

SETIU, Nov 3 — As many as 64 families in Kampung Sri Bayas here, have been cut off after flood waters rose to 1.2m in the village since midnight.

Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairman, Wan Jais Mohamad said the villagers were cut off when the Kampung Sri Bayas bridge connecting the village with other villages nearby was flooded.

“Currently, residents are forced to use boats as a means of transport to go in and out of the village because other vehicles cannot get through the road.

“Me and my friends are monitoring the situation of the affected homes and preparing places for them to be evacuated to if things get worse,” he told Bernama.

Kampung Sri Bayas is one of the areas that is frequently flooded during the monsoon season and residents are moved to Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Besut if the water level rises.

Meanwhile, Setiu Fire and Rescue Station chief Mustafa Ismail said three areas in Setiu had been flooded and some of them had been cut off.

“Besides Kampung Sri Bayas, other villages that have been flooded are Kampung Merbau Menyusut, and Kampung Tok Randuk, Pelong,” he said.

He said they were also monitoring potential flooding areas such as Pelong, Chalok and Gong Terap. — Bernama