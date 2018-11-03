Budget 2019: Wounded Tiger on road to economic recovery, say industry captains

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) heads to Parliament for the tabling of Budget 2019, in Putrajaya November 2, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Budget 2019 should not be compared with the previous budgets as the new government had only taken over about six months ago, said Allianz Malaysia Bhd Chief Executive Officer, Zakri Khir.

“We know how difficult it is to do a turnaround and there is only so much you can do in such a short span of time.

“A budget is a budget and a lot of initiatives were announced by the Ministry of Finance but the real test for the government now is how well they can execute what is promised and to have the discipline to not have overruns,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, the founder and Chairman of Public Bank Bhd Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow said the bank applauded the unprecedented institutional reform initiatives proposed such as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Government Procurement Act and zero-based budgeting.

“Despite the economic and fiscal challenges, Budget 2019 has been crafted with wholesome and inspiring approaches to enhance the well-being of the people as well as to promote the entrepreneurial culture among businesses for Malaysia to return to the status of ‘Asia Tiger’,” he said.

In promoting housing for all, Teh said Public Bank would explore its possible role in participating in this innovative mechanism to continue to support first time home buyers.

As for the founder of Supermax Group Datuk Seri Stanley Thai, he considered the overall 2019 budget as business friendly.

“The Tiger of Asia is in the making and it has now begun to be awaken. The wounded Tiger is on the road to economic recovery,” he said.

Thai said the big budget allocation on education would certainly Improve the quality of education in local institutions.

“As a captain of the industry, we require more Malaysians to be trained and ready for the job market. More engineers, robotic engineers and mechatronic engineers are required in order for the country and the industry to fully implement automation manufacturing and industry 4.0 initiatives.

“The entrepreneurship and technical training program augurs well towards Industry 4.0 initiative,” he added. — Bernama