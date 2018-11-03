Federal Territories Ministry to be renamed, says Khalid

The Federal Territories Ministry will be renamed to reflect its wider role, said Khalid. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

ALOR SETAR, Nov 3 — The Federal Territories Ministry will be renamed to reflect its wider role, which is not limited to only development of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, said its minister, Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the change would be in line with the rationalisation of the ministry, which is now also responsible for Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) and the National Landscape Department.

“We will bring the changes slowly so that the people understand better or role that it is not confined to only the federal territories, but also covers town and country planning, as well as landscape, nationwide.

“The focus is still on Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya because these cities carry the country’s image at the international level.

“The renaming of the ministry is not a top priority, but it is important for the people understand that the role of the ministry has increased,” he told reporters after opening the World Town Planning Day here today.

Earlier in his speech, Khalid said realising the concept of ‘Town for All’ that emphasised aspects of residents living in safe and prosperous environment, is a new challenge for the ministry in getting it implemented nationwide through PLANMalaysia.

“To make it a success, the government will always give priority to people’s needs in its planning and implementation towards creating a developed, harmonious and balanced country,” he added.

In another development, Khalid said Budget 2019 tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament yesterday was in line with efforts to assist the country’s economic recovery.

“Although the country is forced to inherit a situation that is more serious than expected, there is not much cut in the allocation for ministries and what was tabled yesterday brings relief.

“For the ministry, there is an increase in allocation because of increase in portfolio and the amount of RM1.56 billion allocated for the ministry is adequate and with prudent use, the ministry’s responsibilities will be discharged well,” he added. — Bernama