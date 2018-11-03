Why mammoth Budget? Guan Eng says must pay tax refunds

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng explained today that the record RM314 billion Budget 2019 he tabled yesterday was due in part to income and consumption tax refunds accrued by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

After months of telling the country about the dire state of public debt, Lim presented the largest ever federal spending plan in the country’s history, eclipsing even the “mother of all Budgets” predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak tabled before Election 2018.

“I have to be honest, the expenditure for operations increased because we were forced to make refund payments for the GST and income tax.

“If you see from the Budget, operational expenditure didn’t increase, but development increased to RM54.7 billion,” he said during a press conference in Parliament this morning.

He said this was part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s responsibility to pay back what was due to taxpayers.

Lim previously accused the BN government of “robbing” taxpayers of around RM19 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) input tax refunds. The Public Accounts Committee is investigating this claim.

