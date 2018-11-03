Budget 2019: Here’s what you need to know (VIDEO)

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pose with a copy of the Budget 2019 report in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Didn’t have time to read the Pakatan Harapan government’s first-ever Budget?

Fret not, a simplified version is here: It’s a mixed bag that includes taxes, taxes, and more taxes, but also cash assistance and subsidies to help reduce Malaysians’ cost of living.

Here is Malay Mail’s brief summary of the highlights from the Budget 2019 speech read out by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday evening:

For those who want more details, click here for short write-ups by Malay Mail:

1. Budget 2019: 40 sen per litre sugar tax on sodas, juice drinks

2. Budget 2019: Now, everybody must pay departure tax

3. Budget 2019: Putrajaya slaps another 5pc property tax on all

4. Budget 2019: Civil servants get unrecorded religious leave

5. Budget 2019: RM5b allocation, targeted assistance for B40 households

6. Budget 2019: RM1b aid, duty stamp exemption for first-time house buyers

7. Budget 2019: Over RM60b for education

8. Budget 2019: Intracity tolls frozen, Penang and Singapore bridges free for bikes

If you prefer watching a recap of the key highlights of Budget 2019, check out Malay Mail’s brief video of just slightly more than one minute below: