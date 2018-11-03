Budget 2019 will spur FDI, says InvestKL CEO

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2019 at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018.― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The 2019 Budget tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng will spur foreign direct investment (FDI) and support Kuala Lumpur’s proposition as a business, innovation and talent hub for large multinational corporations, says InvestKL Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zainal Amanshah.

He said the appointment of Lim and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking to spearhead the ease of doing business committee is a strong statement to investors that Malaysia is serious and open for business.

“It is also timely as these ministers have led many local and global engagements with multinational companies and established investor confidence since taking office,” he said.

He said the streamlining of the hub to make it more attractive for investors and Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s commitment to developing 32.37 hectares of land in Subang as a global aerospace hub would further accentuate Greater Kuala Lumpur’s regional hub proposition.

Zainal said the allocation of RM210 million for the years 2019-2021 to encourage the transition to Industry 4.0 shows the importance the government puts on innovation and moving Malaysia’s industry up the value chain.

“This will enhance the local ecosystem and reinforce Kuala Lumpur’s status as an innovation city,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia in another statement today said the 2019 Budget fortifies Malaysia’s strong fundamentals.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said the budget highlights efforts to implement institutional reforms and instil greater fiscal discipline while promoting the development of new economic ideas. ― Bernama